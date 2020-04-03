Mobile Workforce Management Market Trends, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Plans, Growth Potential & Forecast 2018 – 2023

Market Highlights

The global mobile workforce management market is expected to grow with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023. Mobile Workforce Management is a category of software and services, used to manage employees working on field (outside the company premises). The increasing usage frequency of mobile devices secured wireless networks, mobile applications and virtual desktops have provided new mobile workforce opportunities for small and medium businesses.

The mobile workforce management’s core function is in tracking time management, attendance management, labor planning and performance management. It chiefly focuses on field automation, fleet management and work scheduling that helps the companies to systematically plan their work management. The mobile workforce management acts as a link between the managers, customers, mobile workers and office staff. The game changer here has been the launch of cloud computing. Switching over to mobile workforce management from the old management method will prove advantageous in ways untold.

Segmentation:

The Mobile Workforce Management market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Tools: Comprises IOS, Android, MySQL and Windows.

Segmentation by Deployment : Comprises cloud and on–premise.

Segmentation by End-User: Comprises BFSI, logistics, procurement, communication, manufacturing and others.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the global mobile workforce management market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2022. The intense research and development in the field of telecom industry technology related to network expansion, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud related technology in the region. The region also has existence of technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada which are promoting the application related mobile workforce management market.

Europe has been benefitted mainly due to the extensive initiatives taken by government. Whereas, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing awareness among individual, and development of technology hubs in the region. Various, government initiatives such as development of smart cities and smart homes also supports the growth of mobile workforce management in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The mobile workforce management market is highly competitive. In order to uphold its position in the market and drive its growth, a lot of diversified and dynamic domestic and international organizations and new entrants are creating a competitive landscape. The key players in the market are continuously innovating and increasingly seeking expansion of the market with the help of different mergers and acquisitions, affordable product portfolio, increasing investments in R &D and innovation. The key players are investing on internal R&D and, the majority in acquiring other firms.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global mobile workforce management market include TeleCommunications System Inc. (US), Sprint Corporation (US), ServicePower Inc. (UK), ProntoForms Corporations (Canada), Pegasystems Inc. (US), MobiWork LLC (US), FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (US), Actsoft Inc. (US), Verizon Wireless (US), ServiceMax (US), and SAP SE (Germany).

November 2017- A key player in mobile workforce management, ServiceMax (US) is offering Optimax that offers mobile field service through cloud. It will service businesses and organizations of every size and type covering every market segment globally.

November- Kronos has introduced Workforce Dimensions, a workforce management tool that is cloud based to help employees keep track of leave requests and employee schedules in a better way.

