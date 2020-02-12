Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Mobile Water Treatment Services Market: Qualitative Opportunities Overview 2025 | DOW, BASF, Albemarle, Evonik, Eastman, Hunstman, Air Products, Covestro” to its huge collection of research reports.

Water plays an important role in human edible purpose as well as for industrial application. However, in order to treat industrial water and wastewater considerable amount of chemicals and manpower are required. In order to address this issue some of the manufacturers in water treatment services have implemented a new service known as mobile water treatment services. This feature is extremely helpful to address the requirements in remote areas. In this services there is no need to shut the industrial operation and the manufacturing unit. In mobile water treatment services water is purified or circulated through a system which is generally mounted on a long vehicle and can be transported to the industrial site.

In 2018, the global Mobile Water Treatment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Water Treatment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Water Treatment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DOW

BASF

Albemarle

Evonik

Eastman

Hunstman

Air Products

Covestro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Emergency Rental

Temporary Hire

Long Term Contract

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

