Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India are moving towards cashless countries. There is a high growth opportunity for mobile wallet due to increased adoption of the smartphone in this region. In India, after demonetization, online payment transfer has been increased drastically. Government supports the cashless country and digital country and such initiatives will fuel the growth of mobile wallet market. A company like paytm & freecharge revenue has doubled recently. All the countries are supporting online wallet payment which will help to track all type of transaction and lower the black money transactions.

The global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

MasterCard

Apple

Amazon

Square

Citibank

Citrus Payment

Dwolla

Merchant Customer Exchange

Visa

Microsoft

Sprint

First Data

Paytm

Samsung

Google

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants

Customers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet)

1.2 Classification of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Services

1.3 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 MNOs

1.3.3 Financial Institutions (Banks)

1.3.4 Payment Network

1.3.5 Intermediaries

1.3.6 Merchants

1.3.7 Customers

1.4 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 MasterCard

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 MasterCard Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amazon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amazon Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Square

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Square Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Citibank

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Citibank Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

