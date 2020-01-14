Mobile Wallet Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

— A mobile wallet is a form of e-commerce model that is made to be used with mobile devices and offers convenience and easy access. It provides service of the online transaction for every single operation in a routine. Mobile wallet offers various facilities such as debit, credit and online transaction from a bank account.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Wallet market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Wallet market by product type and applications/end industries.

Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored. As the technology is growing and government of various countries are promoting digital economy, the mobile wallet market is expected to grow immensely. Increasing uses of smartphone and growing e-commerce industry are some of the major factor which is supporting the market of mobile wallet around the world whereas growing security proliferation and security are some of the major restraint to the market.

The global Mobile Wallet market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Wallet.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alibaba Group

Apple

Citrus Payment Solutions

Google

MasterCard

Oxigen Services

PayPal Holdings

Samsung Electronics

Visa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Entertainment

Travel and leisure

Banking

Retail

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail stores

Transportation

Grocery stores

Restaurants

Vending machines

Table Of Contents:

1 Mobile Wallet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Wallet

1.2 Classification of Mobile Wallet by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Wallet Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Wallet Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Entertainment

1.2.4 Travel and leisure

1.2.5 Banking

1.2.6 Retail

1.3 Global Mobile Wallet Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Wallet Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Retail stores

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Grocery stores

1.3.5 Restaurants

1.3.6 Vending machines

1.4 Global Mobile Wallet Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Wallet Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Wallet Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Wallet Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Wallet Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Wallet Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Wallet Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Wallet (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alibaba Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Wallet Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alibaba Group Mobile Wallet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Wallet Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Mobile Wallet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Citrus Payment Solutions

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Wallet Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Citrus Payment Solutions Mobile Wallet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Wallet Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Google Mobile Wallet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MasterCard

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Wallet Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MasterCard Mobile Wallet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Oxigen Services

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Wallet Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Oxigen Services Mobile Wallet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 PayPal Holdings

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Wallet Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 PayPal Holdings Mobile Wallet Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

