MOBILE WALLET AND PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal

MasterCard

American Express

Apple

Bank of America

Amazon

Citrus Payment Solutions

WorldPay

Airtel Money

AT&T Inc.

Google Wallet

Visa

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd

First Data Corp

Verizon Communications Inc

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3600602-global-mobile-wallet-and-payment-technologies-market-size

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Commerce

Contactless Near-Field Communication

Mobile Ticropayment

Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfer

Micropayments

Mobile Coupon

Market segment by Application, split into

Bill Payments

Shopping

Entertainment

Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets

Hotel Booking

Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3600602-global-mobile-wallet-and-payment-technologies-market-size

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Mobile Commerce

1.4.3 Contactless Near-Field Communication

1.4.4 Mobile Ticropayment

1.4.5 Mobile Ticketing

1.4.6 Money Transfer

1.4.7 Micropayments

1.4.8 Mobile Coupon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Bill Payments

1.5.3 Shopping

1.5.4 Entertainment

1.5.5 Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets

1.5.6 Hotel Booking

1.5.7 Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PayPal

12.1.1 PayPal Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.2 MasterCard

12.2.1 MasterCard Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.2.4 MasterCard Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 MasterCard Recent Development

12.3 American Express

12.3.1 American Express Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.3.4 American Express Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 American Express Recent Development

12.4 Apple

12.4.1 Apple Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.4.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Apple Recent Development

12.5 Bank of America

12.5.1 Bank of America Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.5.4 Bank of America Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bank of America Recent Development

12.6 Amazon

12.6.1 Amazon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.6.4 Amazon Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.7 Citrus Payment Solutions

12.7.1 Citrus Payment Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.7.4 Citrus Payment Solutions Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Citrus Payment Solutions Recent Development

12.8 WorldPay

12.8.1 WorldPay Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

12.8.4 WorldPay Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 WorldPay Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com