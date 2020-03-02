Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market business analysis by CAGR, share, revenue and prominent key players

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator market is anticipated to reach over USD 123 billion by 2026 according to new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the consumer segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Europe was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The growing demand for mobile broadband services and improved service capabilities have boosted the adoption of MVNO. The rising penetration of mobile devices and the increasing trend of BYOD further support the growth of this market. The rising adoption of virtualization, cloud, and big data analytics has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing mobile subscriber base would accelerate the growth of the MVNO market during the forecast period. However, low-profit margins and lack of awareness hinder market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market is segmented on the basis of operating model, subscriber, types, and region.

On the basis of the operating model, the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market is segmented into Reseller MVNO, Service Operator MVNO, and Full MVNO. In 2017, full MVNO accounted for the highest share in the global MVNO market. Full MVNO offers complete control over all the services and products offered in the market, along with flexibility in designing and deploying new services.

The subscriber segment is bifurcated into business and consumer. The consumer segment dominated the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market in 2017. The growing penetration of mobile devices and increasing demand for high-speed mobile broadband boost the adoption of MVNO in this segment.

The type segment is divided into media and entertainment, business, retail, discount, telecom, cellular M2M, roaming, and others.

Europe generated the highest revenue in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market in 2017 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for mobile broadband services and increasing demand for value-added services drive the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market growth. The growing trend of BYOD, IoT, big data analytics, and virtualization further increase the demand for the mobile virtual network operator. The growing penetration of mobile devices and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The companies in the region offer a differentiated value proposition at low prices to expand their customer base and geographical reach. The Asia-Pacific Mobile Virtual Network Operator market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand from the developing countries of the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market report include Virgin Mobile, Verizon Wireless Inc., Telefónica, S.A., AT&T Inc., T-Mobile International AG, FreedomPop, Boost Mobile LLC, TracFone Wireless, Inc., Drillisch Telecom, and KDDI Mobile. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaway

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Insights

3.1. Mobile Virtual Network Operator – Industry snapshot

3.2. Mobile Virtual Network Operator – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Mobile Virtual Network Operator – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Operating Model

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Reseller MVNO

4.3. Service Operator MVNO

4.4. Full MVNO

5. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Subscriber

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Business

5.3. Consumer

6. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Media and Entertainment

6.3. Business

6.4. Retail

6.5. Discount

6.6. Telecom

6.7. Cellular M2M

6.8. Roaming

6.9. Others

7. Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Virgin Mobil

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Verizon Wireless Inc.

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Telefónica, S.A.

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. AT&T Inc.

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. T-Mobile International AG

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. FreedomPop

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Boost Mobile LLC

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. TracFone Wireless, Inc.

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

