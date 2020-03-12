Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market 2019 Global Segments, Historical Analysis, Recent Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Future Scope and Industry Growth

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Synopsis:

MVNO leases spectrum from a network operator to provide services to end-users. Mobile Virtual Network Operator supplies the SIM card and has full control over its subscribers.

They handle their billing and collection themselves. The Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market establishes a more independent position and is able to compete directly with other mobile network operators in the market by offering advanced services.

5G promises significantly faster data rates, higher connection density, much lower latency, among other improvements

Major Key Players:

Virgin Mobile (U.S.)

Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.)

RedPocket Mobile (U.S.)

AirVoice Wireless (U.S)

FreedomPop (U.S.)

Freenet AG (Germany)

KDDI Mobile (U.S.)

Polkomtel Plus (Poland)

Tesco Mobile Ltd (U.K)

Kajeet, Inc (U.S.)

Other player in markets are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), Lyca Mobile Group (U.K.), T-Mobile AG (U.S.), CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited (Hong-Kong), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segmentation:

Global mobile virtual network operator market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Type: resellers and service operators

Segmentation by Service: Network routing, customer care, Billing & collection, handset management (2G, 3G, 4G), and marketing & sales.

Segmentation by Infrastructure: Skinny MVNO, Thin MVNO, Thick MVNO and Full MVNO

Regional Analysis:

The global market for mobile virtual network operator is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. The geographical analysis of data-as-a-service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global mobile virtual network operator market with the largest market share due to growth in telecom industries of the region. The emerging economies in the region such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China are making more efforts to expand and modernize the telecommunication services. South East Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines are further presumed to contribute to the regional market expansion over the forecast period. Countries like Japan, Malaysia, and Australia growing in advanced cellular networks are expected to play a major role in the market expansion in Asia Pacific. In Japan, MVNO offers services such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance, among others.

The MVNO market in Europe is majorly encouraged by government regulators and their favorable support to the region. The regulators see MVNO as a way to reduce price and increase competition. A trend of MVNOs being used directly as a regulatory instrument can also be seen in the region. Countries such as the U.K, Germany, and the Netherlands are projected to impact regional growth in a positive manner over the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Industry Investors

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Manufacturers

Terminal Manufacturers

Media Companies

OTT Players

