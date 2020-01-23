Mobile Video Optimization Market: Being Fueled by the Increasing Accessibility of Internet in Developing Nations

Mobile Video Optimization Market – Snapshot

The global mobile video optimization market is projected to be driven by an increase in the use of smartphones and tablets. The rise of mobile video adoption has been driven by a significant increase in the usage of smartphones. Smartphones have allowed the new trend of video consumption via screens. They make a significant volume of video content available. Cameras in smartphones also facilitate the creation of video content. Mobile video use continues to rise with the widespread use of tablets. The devices have improved the video-watching experience through a larger screen size. They have encouraged the consumption of new forms of content, including long-form content such as movies.

It has been found that tablet users are likely to view video content nearly three times more on a daily basis on their device than smartphone users. Sales growth of tablets has slowed to some extent in recent years. The growth is now shifting toward phablets (mini-tablets), the use of which is even more focused on entertainment.

Additionally, the mobile video optimization market is being fueled by the increasing accessibility of the Internet in developing nations. Developing countries are receiving government support for the development of electronic infrastructure, which includes Internet connectivity.

Internet access is growing worldwide, including in developing countries. However, it remains higher in advanced economies. A minimum of 60% of the population in several large economies has access to the Internet. These economies include Russia, China, and Brazil. Internet access rates are generally lower in developing countries and are concentrated mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia.

Get Brochure For More Industry [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52425

The mobile video optimization market has received several opportunities for revenue expansion over the years. Mobile operators need to utilize network bandwidth in a more efficient way. The use of bandwidth optimization could save operators around 35% radio bandwidth through the optimization of 60% of video traffic, keeping any variation in video quality unnoticeable to subscribers. Multi-level optimization technologies are used for bandwidth optimization processes such as caching, pacing, transcoding, transrating, and adaptive streaming so as to offer complete control over the video optimization results.

The global mobile video optimization market has been segmented based on technology, end- user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of technology, the market has been classified into source optimization, network optimization, and client/device optimization. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into content providers, service providers, and network infrastructure. In terms of enterprise size, the market has been classified into small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global mobile video optimization market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.