Mobile Video Optimization Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications, Growth- Analysis to 2024

Mobile video optimization (MVO) is set of technologies to help mobile service providers to intelligently manage and optimize video traffic services, such as improve transmission speed and shorten waiting time.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile Cloud Traffic is largest product of Mobile Video Optimization, it takes about 85% of global market in 2017 due to the cloud technology become more and more popular. Big enterprises are the key customers in this industry, it takes about 79% of global market share in 2017, we forecast its market share will declined to 75.3% in 2025, because optimized video can improve customers’ experience well, while it is important to keep the customers on this website rather than long time waiting, more and more small and middle enterprises will enhance input on the mobile video Optimization.

The global Mobile Video Optimization market is valued at 210 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 870 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Video Optimization.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Flash Networks

Ericsson

Vantrix Corporation

Qwilt

Cisco

Citrix

Opera

Nokia

Huawei

Allot Communications

NEC Corporation

Openwave Mobility

Akamai

NetScout

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Cloud Traffic

Mobile Non-Cloud Traffic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Mobile Video Optimization Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Video Optimization

1.2 Classification of Mobile Video Optimization by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Video Optimization Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Mobile Cloud Traffic

1.2.4 Mobile Non-Cloud Traffic

1.3 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Video Optimization Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Video Optimization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Video Optimization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Video Optimization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Video Optimization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Video Optimization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Video Optimization (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Flash Networks

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Flash Networks Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ericsson

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ericsson Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Vantrix Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Vantrix Corporation Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Qwilt

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Qwilt Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cisco

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cisco Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Citrix

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Citrix Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Opera

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Opera Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Nokia

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Mobile Video Optimization Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Nokia Mobile Video Optimization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



