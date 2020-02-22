Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

This report studies the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

The global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

America Movil

Apple

Comviva Technologies

Google

AT&T

Blackberry

CanvasM Technologies

KongZhong

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Samsung

Sprint

Vodafone

ZTE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS)

1.2 Classification of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Short Messaging Service (SMS)

1.2.4 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

1.2.5 Location Based Services

1.2.6 Mobile Email & IM

1.2.7 Mobile Money

1.2.8 Mobile Advertising

1.2.9 Mobile Infotainment

1.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Media and Entertainment

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Government

1.3.8 Telecom & IT

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 America Movil

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 America Movil Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Comviva Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Comviva Technologies Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Google Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 AT&T

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AT&T Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Blackberry

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Blackberry Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 CanvasM Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CanvasM Technologies Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

