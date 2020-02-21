MOBILE VALUE ADDED SERVICES（MVAS）MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, MARKET GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Mobile value-added service is the service that the mobile operators can choose to use on the basis of mobile basic business (voice service) for different user groups and market needs.
The mobile value-added service is the result of the market segmentation. It fully excavates the potential of the mobile network and meets the various needs of the users, so it has achieved great success in the market. For example, the prepaid service (Shenzhou bank, as well as it), the short message value-added service (mobile dream network, the Unicom in the letter) has a large number of users, has become the main brand of the operators. Mobile value-added service has become the most important part of the value chain of mobile operators, and has huge market prospects and huge demand. It is predicted that the value added service market of China Mobile will grow by more than 30% per year.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） in US$ by the following Product Segments: SMS, MMS, Mobile Money, Mobile Infotainment
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company
Verizon
China Mobile
NTT
Deutsche Telekom
China Telecom
Telefonica
Softbank
Vodafone
Orange
AT&T
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3618354-global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
In 2018, the global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Verizon
China Mobile
NTT
Deutsche Telekom
China Telecom
Telefonica
Softbank
Vodafone
Orange
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SMS
MMS
Mobile Money
Mobile Infotainment
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Use
Commercial Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SMS
1.4.3 MMS
1.4.4 Mobile Money
1.4.5 Mobile Infotainment
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal Use
1.5.3 Commercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size
2.2 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Verizon
12.2.1 Verizon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.2.4 Verizon Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.3 China Mobile
12.3.1 China Mobile Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.3.4 China Mobile Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 China Mobile Recent Development
12.4 NTT
12.4.1 NTT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.4.4 NTT Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NTT Recent Development
12.5 Deutsche Telekom
12.5.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.5.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development
12.6 China Telecom
12.6.1 China Telecom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.6.4 China Telecom Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 China Telecom Recent Development
12.7 Telefonica
12.7.1 Telefonica Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development
12.8 Softbank
12.8.1 Softbank Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.8.4 Softbank Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Softbank Recent Development
12.9 Vodafone
12.9.1 Vodafone Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.9.4 Vodafone Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vodafone Recent Development
12.10 Orange
12.10.1 Orange Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction
12.10.4 Orange Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Orange Recent Development
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3618354-global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com