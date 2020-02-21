MOBILE VALUE ADDED SERVICES（MVAS）MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, MARKET GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Mobile value-added service is the service that the mobile operators can choose to use on the basis of mobile basic business (voice service) for different user groups and market needs.

The mobile value-added service is the result of the market segmentation. It fully excavates the potential of the mobile network and meets the various needs of the users, so it has achieved great success in the market. For example, the prepaid service (Shenzhou bank, as well as it), the short message value-added service (mobile dream network, the Unicom in the letter) has a large number of users, has become the main brand of the operators. Mobile value-added service has become the most important part of the value chain of mobile operators, and has huge market prospects and huge demand. It is predicted that the value added service market of China Mobile will grow by more than 30% per year.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） in US$ by the following Product Segments: SMS, MMS, Mobile Money, Mobile Infotainment

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

Telefonica

Softbank

Vodafone

Orange

AT&T

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3618354-global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In 2018, the global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

Telefonica

Softbank

Vodafone

Orange

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SMS

MMS

Mobile Money

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SMS

1.4.3 MMS

1.4.4 Mobile Money

1.4.5 Mobile Infotainment

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size

2.2 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 Verizon

12.2.1 Verizon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.2.4 Verizon Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.3 China Mobile

12.3.1 China Mobile Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.3.4 China Mobile Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 China Mobile Recent Development

12.4 NTT

12.4.1 NTT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.4.4 NTT Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NTT Recent Development

12.5 Deutsche Telekom

12.5.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.5.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

12.6 China Telecom

12.6.1 China Telecom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.6.4 China Telecom Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 China Telecom Recent Development

12.7 Telefonica

12.7.1 Telefonica Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development

12.8 Softbank

12.8.1 Softbank Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.8.4 Softbank Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Softbank Recent Development

12.9 Vodafone

12.9.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.9.4 Vodafone Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.10 Orange

12.10.1 Orange Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Introduction

12.10.4 Orange Revenue in Mobile Value Added Services（MVAS） Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Orange Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3618354-global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com