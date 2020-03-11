Mobile Security Software Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2023

Mobile Security Software broadly encompasses the protection of smart devices from malware, data theft, unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hacker attacks, online identity theft, and accidental loss. It also blocks unwanted calls and messages and detects and deletes malicious apps that may act as a threat to user privacy. A few smart devices are embedded with mobile security applications. For instance, an iPhone has a default auto-lock feature that requires the user to enter a password if the device is inactive for a few minutes.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Security Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Security Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Today mobile phones are used as multipurpose devices, their exposure to various online and offline threats have increased significantly thus the need of MSS is rising day by day. This market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years with the increasing number of mobile users and increasing awareness for mobile security.

The global Mobile Security Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple (US)

Intel Security (McAfee) (US)

Symantec (US)

VMware (US)

Microsoft (US)

F-Secure (Finland)

Citrix (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

AVG Technologies (Netherlands)

Sophos (UK)

CA Technologies (UK)

Avast (Czech)

BullGuard (UK)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Identity Management

Mobile Data Security

Mobile Security as a Service

Mobile Device Security

Mobile Virtual Private Networks

Mobile Device Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

E-mail Spam Blocking

Anti-Virus

Malware Removal

