Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

MSS systems are categorized based on their orbital altitudes such as low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO). MSS find its application in the key market segments such as the government sector, aviation sector and maritime sector. It allows remote communication of voice, and data between the terminals. Distinguishing benefits of MSS are access diversity, global connectivity, priority access and terrain independence. These capabilities of MSS enhance remote communications and terrestrial-based wireless systems.

The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS).

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Globalstar

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

Singtel

Telstra

Comtech Telecommunications

EchoStar

Harris CapRock Communications

Hughes Network Systems

Intelsat General

Kongsberg

Ligado Networks

Mitsubishi Electric

Raytheon

SpaceQuest

Terrestar Network (TSTR)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aviation

Land

Maritime

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Land Mobile

Maritime

Aeronautical

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

1.2 Classification of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Aviation

1.2.4 Land

1.2.5 Maritime

1.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Land Mobile

1.3.3 Maritime

1.3.4 Aeronautical

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Globalstar

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Globalstar Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Inmarsat

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Inmarsat Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Iridium Communications

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Iridium Communications Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Singtel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Singtel Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Telstra

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Telstra Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



