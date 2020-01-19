Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

In 2018, the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Echostar Corporation

Ericsson

GlobalStar

Inmarsat

Intelsat

Iridium Communications

ORBCOMM

Singtel Satellite

Telstra Corporation

Tesacom

Thuraya Telecommunications

ViaSat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

Market segment by Application, split into

Land

Air

Maritime

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

