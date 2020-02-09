MOBILE RUNTIME APPLICATION SELF-PROTECTION MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Mobile runtime application self-protection is a security technology, which is used as an application and can detect as well as prevent real-time external threats without human intervention. It embeds security into already running application and intercepts every call to the host system to ensure its security. It offers detailed view on the activities that are running in the system to improvise the security accuracy. However, the mobile RASP application can only protect individual application, which mandates its separate installation for each application running on the device.

The constant cyber-attacks on industries such as telecom, healthcare, banking and financial, retail, and manufacturing is influencing adoption of mobile runtime application self-protection solutions.

Among deployment model, cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. By leveraging cloud technology, security of applications at runtime can be ensured with the help of tools and solutions provided online, wherein security and protection services are offered over the cloud.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

OneSpan

Promon

Pradeo

Guardsquare

Micro Focus

Trend Micro

Arxan Technologies

Signal Science

Imperva

Waratek

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661489-global-mobile-runtime-application-self-protection-market-size

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3661489-global-mobile-runtime-application-self-protection-market-size

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Energy & Utilities

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Size

2.2 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CA Technologies

12.1.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.1.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.2 OneSpan

12.2.1 OneSpan Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.2.4 OneSpan Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 OneSpan Recent Development

12.3 Promon

12.3.1 Promon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.3.4 Promon Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Promon Recent Development

12.4 Pradeo

12.4.1 Pradeo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.4.4 Pradeo Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Pradeo Recent Development

12.5 Guardsquare

12.5.1 Guardsquare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.5.4 Guardsquare Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Guardsquare Recent Development

12.6 Micro Focus

12.6.1 Micro Focus Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.6.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

12.7 Trend Micro

12.7.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.7.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.8 Arxan Technologies

12.8.1 Arxan Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.8.4 Arxan Technologies Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Arxan Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Signal Science

12.9.1 Signal Science Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.9.4 Signal Science Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Signal Science Recent Development

12.10 Imperva

12.10.1 Imperva Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Introduction

12.10.4 Imperva Revenue in Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Imperva Recent Development

12.11 Waratek

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3661489

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661489-global-mobile-runtime-application-self-protection-market-size