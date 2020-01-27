Mobile Radiography Systems Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026

Radiography is used to image the internal parts of a human body. It is an imaging technique that uses gamma rays, X-rays, and other forms of electromagnetic radiation. Mobile radiography is used for bedside radiography examinations of patients who cannot be transported to the medical imaging room. Mobile radiography system is placed on a wheeled cart which helps in the transportation of X-ray generator, an X-ray tube, moveable tube stand, collimators, and a film cassette or flat-panel detector storage drawer. A beam of electromagnetic radiation is projected toward the body part to create the image. Depending on the body part and structure, some amount of projected radiation is absorbed and passes to the other side. Radiation that passes to the other side of the body part is captured by the detector and an image is produced. The detector can be digital or a photographic film. A radiography unit consists of a source, grid, and detector. Source is used to generate the electromagnetic beam. Grid is placed between patient and detector that helps in reducing the scattering of beam. Detectors help in generating the image.

The global mobile radiography systems market is primarily driven by increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, and others. Additionally, rise in adoption of technologically advanced health care devices, increase in the geriatric population, and advancements in health care are expected to boost the growth of the global mobile radiography systems market in the next few years. Aging has been associated with a large number of diseases and disorders. These often become worse as elderly individuals take more time to recover. A majority of the geriatric population suffers from cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic disorders. According to the Administration for Community Living, the geriatric population (65 years or older) in the U.S. stood at 46.2 million in 2014. Therefore, increase in the geriatric population is likely to drive the global mobile radiography systems market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, existing market players are deploying advanced techniques and strategies to develop novel processes for the manufacture of technologically enhanced mobile radiography systems that can make patient’s life easier. This is anticipated to propel demand for mobile radiography systems for diagnostic purposes during the forecast period. However, high cost of mobile radiography systems and stringent government regulations for the approval of health care devices are expected to restrain the mobile radiography systems market in the next few years.

The global mobile radiography systems market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into digital and analog. In terms of end-user, the global mobile radiography systems market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers.

In terms of region, the global mobile radiography systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to high adoption of advanced health care devices in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and presence of a large number of manufacturers are expected to boost the mobile radiography systems market in North America during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative markets for mobile radiography systems in the near future. The mobile radiography systems market in these regions is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to large population, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investment for the advancement of health care.

