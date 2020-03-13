Mobile Power Bank Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Mobile Power Bank Market Scenario:

Also known as portable power bank, the mobile power bank market contains a special battery in a special case with a special circuit in order to control power flow. Users can store electrical energy in a power bank and use it later to charge up a mobile device while being away from home. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global mobile power bank market that estimates huge expansion for this market at 24% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022.

Observing the market structure, this report measures the future growth potential of the market. It gauges the strategies of the key players in the market and aids the competitive developments like new product developments, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments (R&D) in the market.

The two pivotal factors increasing the global mobile power bank market growth are the availability of a wide range of power banks with different capacities and the introduction of large capacity power banks with diverse features. The third important factor responsible for market growth is the fact that mobile charging points are not available everywhere, but one can need to charge his mobile device anywhere. Fourth important factor aiding the market growth is that mobile power banks market are compact, portable, and easy to use. However, some factors that can hamper the market growth include high prices and the introduction of mobile phones with very high battery capacity.

Mobile Power Bank Market Key Players

The key players in the global Mobile Power Bank Market include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Anker Technology Co. Limited (USA), Apacer Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd.(Hong Kong), Lenovo Group Ltd. (USA), Oppo Electronics Corp. (USA), Panasonic Corporation(Japan), PNY Technologies Inc. (USA), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.(South Korea), Sony Corporation(Japan), Microsoft Corp. (USA), The Targus Corporation (USA), and Xiaomi Inc.(China).

Mobile Power Bank Market Segementation

The global mobile power bank market can be segmented into the battery type, capacity, power bank type, number of universal serial bus (USB) ports, and lastly region. By battery type, this market has been segmented into Li-ion and Li-polymer. The capacity-based segmentation segments the market into 1000-2500mAh, 2600-5000mAh, 5100-10400mAh and above 10400mA.

Based on the power bank type, the market has been segmented into portable, solar chargers, USB Plugin, and others. In the context of USB ports, the market has been segmented into single-port and multi-port.

Mobile Power Bank Market Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global mobile power bank market has segmented the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific region is the most important regional market due to the high number of users of smartphone and electronic gadget in the regions such as China and India. Having the highest population in the world, China has the highest number of mobile phone users, followed by India. Japan can also be an important country-specific market in this region because, in terms of technology, it is a very advanced country. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to the heavy use of internet services and the growing number of mobile phone users in this region.

North America is growing as a market due to technological advancement, the high requirement of internet-based services in mobile phones and the third largest number of smartphone users. USA and Canada are the creams of the North American market.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to grow as a market due to a large number of internet-connected portable devices. Germany has the largest number of internet users in Europe. Other two important country-specific markets in Europe are the UK and France, followed by the remaining countries of Europe. In this region, the demand for mobile power bank is increasing due to high battery consumption due to heavy use of global positioning system (GPS), high-speed internet, and Wi-Fi variations.

The RoW segment covers the countries of the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of right infrastructure and lack of technological advancement.

Latest Industry News

Huawei is planning to launch a 40W power bank, new Watch GT variants, wireless earbuds, and new smart glasses. 27 MAR 2019

Energizer has plans to launch 18,000 mAh Power Bank with a phone called Power Max P18K Pop. 28 FEB 2019

