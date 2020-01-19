MOBILE POINT OF SALE (MPOS) MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ingenico S.A.

PAX Technology Ltd.

Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit, Inc.

First Data Corporation

iZettle AB

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Dspread Technology, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Full mPOS

Semi-mobile POS

Mobile Phone POS

Segment by Application

Restaurants

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Logistics

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

1.1 Definition of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

1.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Full mPOS

1.2.3 Semi-mobile POS

1.2.4 Mobile Phone POS

1.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Restaurants

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Logistics

1.4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Analysis

4.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Regions

5.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

5.3.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import and Export

5.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

5.4.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import and Export

5.5 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

5.5.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import and Export

5.6 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

5.6.2 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import and Export

5.8 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

5.8.2 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import and Export

6 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Type

6.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type

6.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Type

7 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

