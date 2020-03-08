Mobile Phone LBS (Location Based Service) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

A location-based service (LBS) is the name for a general class of policies in software-level services that provide for accessing data, files, pipes, memory objects, streams and other or online services.
Mobile phone has become the most important platform for map and navigation usage and maps becoming a standard feature in a growing number of mobile phones, the number of mobile phone map users is increasing sharply.
In 2018, the global Mobile Phone LBS (Location Based Service) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Phone LBS (Location Based Service) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Phone LBS (Location Based Service) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Nokia
Google
HP
Microsoft
HTC
LG
Samsung
Huawei
Lenovo
TCL
ZTE
Sony
Fujitsu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Phone
Feature Phone
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
