Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size, Investment Feasibility and Industry Growth Rate Forecast 2019 – 2024

Mobile Phone Insurance Industry 2019

Description:-

Mobile Phone Insurance is defined as an insurance product that covers certain insured events arising in relation to mobile phones. This report is focused on insurance products that exclusively have their primary focus to provide coverage against some kind of damage (loss, theft, physical damage, etc.) of mobile phones.

Scope of the Report:

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 10625 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 6795 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2013 to 2018. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing China and India market. In 2018, total APAC Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 4111 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2013.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3739428-global-mobile-phone-insurance-market-2019-by-company

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Based on sales channels, in an effort to boost the uptake of mobile phone insurance, wireless carriers and insurance providers have extensively enhanced their insurance offerings with the addition of location tracking, data protection/recovery features and integrated technical support. The success of mobile phone insurance plans has driven several wireless carriers, to invest in the sales of other insurance products through mobile phones and their retail outlets. New insurance models are also beginning to emerge. Device OEMs are beginning to invest in tailored plans to suit the specific requirements of certain regional markets.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market is valued at 20200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 34200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Phone Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile Phone Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Phone Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AIG

Apple

AXA

Asurion

Assurant

Hollard Group

Chubb (ACE)

SoftBank

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust

Aviva

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless Carrier

Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers

Other Channels

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Physical Damage

Theft & Loss

Others

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3739428-global-mobile-phone-insurance-market-2019-by-company

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Mobile Phone Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Phone Insurance

1.2 Classification of Mobile Phone Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Wireless Carrier

1.2.4 Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers

1.2.5 Other Channels

1.3 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Physical Damage

1.3.3 Theft & Loss

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Phone Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Phone Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Phone Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Phone Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Phone Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Phone Insurance (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AIG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AIG Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Apple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 AXA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AXA Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Asurion

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Asurion Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Assurant

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Assurant Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hollard Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hollard Group Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Chubb (ACE)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Phone Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Chubb (ACE) Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3739428

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)