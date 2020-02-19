Mobile Phone Antenna Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 – 2024

Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 137 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Antenna is a device which converts Electrical Energy (Electrical Signal) into Electromagnetic Wave which is transmitted into space. Antenna is a pretty huge topic and it would be difficult to describe every aspects of Antenna in a single page, but this report would try to give some big pictures of various aspects of antenna mainly for cellular application.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the mobile phone antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is disadvantage. As the China’s mobile phone antenna manufacturers production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

This report focuses on the Mobile Phone Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3gtx

Southstar

Luxshare Precision

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stamping Antenna

FPC Antenna

LDS Antenna

LCP Antenna

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WIFI Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stamping Antenna

1.2.2 FPC Antenna

1.2.3 LDS Antenna

1.2.4 LCP Antenna

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Main Antenna

1.3.2 Bluetooth Antenna

1.3.3 WIFI Antenna

1.3.4 GPS Antenna

1.3.5 NFC Antenna

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amphenol

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amphenol Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Pulse

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Pulse Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Molex

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Molex Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Skycross

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Skycross Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Galtronics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Galtronics Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sunway

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sunway Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Speed

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Speed Mobile Phone Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

