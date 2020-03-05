Mobile Payment Technology Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Mobile Payment Technology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Pune , India – March 15, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Global Mobile Payment Technology Industry
In 2018, the global Mobile Payment Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Payment Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Payment Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal
Boku, Inc
Fortumo
AT & T
Vodafone Ltd
Bharti Airtel Ltd
Google
Apple
Microsoft Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Proximity Payment
Near field Communication (NFC)
QR Code Payment
Remote Payment
SMS-based
USSD/STK
Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)
Digital Wallet
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Hospitality & Tourism
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Payment Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Payment Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
