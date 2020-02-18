Mobile Patient Lifts 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.

Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.

The worldwide market for Mobile Patient Lifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 1440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mobile Patient Lifts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.