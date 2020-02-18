Mobile Patient Lifts 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The leading manufactures mainly are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, INVACARE, Dupont-medical and Handicare. ArjoHuntleigh is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 25% in 2016. The next is Hill-Rom and INVACARE.
Geographically, the global mobile patient lifts market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share in the global mobile patient lifts market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is North America.
The worldwide market for Mobile Patient Lifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 1440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Mobile Patient Lifts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ArjoHuntleigh
Hill-Rom
INVACARE
DeVilbiss Healthcare
Handicare
Joerns Healthcare
GAINSBOROUGH
Prism Medical
Hengyi
Guldmann
AKS
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Passive Lifts
Stand Assist Lifts
Ceiling Hoists
Sit-to-stand Device
Slings
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospital
Nursing Homes
Old folks’ home
Other
