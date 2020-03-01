Mobile Marketing Platforms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

We identifies two types of mobile marketing platforms: (1) Multichannel marketing hubs (MMH) with native mobile marketing capabilities: Offer mobile marketing as part of a broader marketing cloud. These vendors deliver a range of engagement and analytics capabilities for mobile web and mobile applications. They offer native mobile marketing capabilities, but may also partner with third parties to support capabilities around delivery, monetization and measurement. (2) Purpose-built mobile marketing platforms: Enable direct-marketing engagement capabilities including SMS campaign design, delivery and reporting, push-notification and in-app messaging, and mobile-wallet integration. Additionally, these solutions can link to existing marketing platforms, such as email and social marketing. Note that analysts may need to update the market definition as they progress through the research process. You will be explicitly notified of the change(s) should they need to happen

In 2018, the global Mobile Marketing Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Marketing Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Marketing Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vibes

Localytics

Urban Airship

Leanplum

Pyze

IMImobile

Swrve

MoEngage

Salesforce

Sailthru

Braze

IBM

SessionM

Oracle

TUNE

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652705-global-mobile-marketing-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH)

Purpose-built Mobile Marketing Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

iOS

Android

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Marketing Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Marketing Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3652705-global-mobile-marketing-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH)

1.4.3 Purpose-built Mobile Marketing Platforms

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 iOS

1.5.3 Android

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size

2.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Marketing Platforms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Marketing Platforms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Vibes

12.1.1 Vibes Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Vibes Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Vibes Recent Development

12.2 Localytics

12.2.1 Localytics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Localytics Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Localytics Recent Development

12.3 Urban Airship

12.3.1 Urban Airship Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Urban Airship Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Urban Airship Recent Development

12.4 Leanplum

12.4.1 Leanplum Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Leanplum Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Leanplum Recent Development

12.5 Pyze

12.5.1 Pyze Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 Pyze Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Pyze Recent Development

12.6 IMImobile

12.6.1 IMImobile Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 IMImobile Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IMImobile Recent Development

12.7 Swrve

12.7.1 Swrve Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 Swrve Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Swrve Recent Development

12.8 MoEngage

12.8.1 MoEngage Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 MoEngage Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 MoEngage Recent Development

12.9 Salesforce

12.9.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 Salesforce Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.10 Sailthru

12.10.1 Sailthru Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 Sailthru Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Sailthru Recent Development

12.11 Braze

12.12 IBM

12.13 SessionM

12.14 Oracle

12.15 TUNE

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India