Mobile Marketing Analytics Market 2025 | With key players: Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Localytics, Google, Apple, Webtrends, Adobe, ComScore, Microsoft, Flurry, Mixpanel

Mobile marketing is multi-channel online marketing technique focused at reaching a specific audience on their smart phone, tablets, or any other related devices through websites, E mail, SMS and MMS, social media or mobile applications.
North America is the largest mobile marketing analytics market at present due to near saturation in the smartphone market, well developed 4G LTE mobile networks, and a high disposable income.
In 2018, the global Mobile Marketing Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Marketing Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Marketing Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
IBM
Localytics
Google
Apple
Webtrends
Adobe
ComScore
Microsoft
Flurry
Mixpanel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SMS
MMS
Push Notifications
Mobile Emails
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
