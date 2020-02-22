Mobile Identity Management Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary:
Introduction
Global Mobile Identity Management Market
In 2018, the global Mobile Identity Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Identity Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
Centrify
Gemalto
Oracle
OneLogin
HID Global Corporation
Cisco
T-Systems
Okta
Juniper Networks
Ericsson
Verisec
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Individual
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Identity Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Identity Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
