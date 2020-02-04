MOBILE HEALTH (MHEALTH) APP MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2022

Health-related mobile applications and technologies are often known as mHealth and manage the patient experiences. These health mobile apps use sophisticated data analytics and mobile technologies for healthcare professionals to provide their patients best care possible at low cost from convenient locations. Cloud-based solutions are gaining prominence as the data is stored on the internet for easy access while removing the need for storing the data on local servers. New mobile applications integrate data related to the patient with geo-location information stored on the cloud. The mobile apps facilitate better and easy health management through simple applications like exercise trackers, diet, and calorie-counting among others.

Market Outlook

Mobile health apps assist medical professionals with management and documentation of complete records to improve productivity, communicate findings and allow access to information. The benefit of mobile health apps and solutions are the improvement in health outcomes, reduction of error rates while reducing the overall healthcare costs. Mobile solutions can smoothen out treatment process and can automate the management system. The major driving factors of the mobile health market are increased adoption of smartphones, multiple connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and growing penetration of 3G and 4G network in developing regions. Mobile health apps market is also being positively impacted due to its cost effectiveness during medical practices and rising awareness of chronic disease management. However, stringent laws and regulations of the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Union regulations regarding data security may restrict the market growth.

Geographic Outlook

Geographically, North America dominates the global mobile health app and solutions market due to increasing healthcare awareness of chronic disease management. Asia Pacific region is expected to show high growth rate over the next five years on account of growth being observed in China and India. Other key factors contributing to the growth of mobile health app and solutions market in emerging countries are a large pool of patients and increase in government funding.

Research Methodology

Firstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

Next, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Mobile health app. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

SEGMENTATION

Thirdly, Mobile Health App market has been segmented as follows:

By App Type Women’s Health Weight Loss Personal Health Record Others

By Service Wellness and Fitness Remote Monitoring Diagnosis and Consultation Others

By Connected Medical Device Heart Rate Meters Wearable Fitness Sensor Device Blood Pressure Monitors Pulse Oximeters Others

By Geography Americas North America South America Europe Middle East and Africa Europe Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific



Market Players

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation Airstrip Technologies, Inc. and Diversinet Corp. among others.