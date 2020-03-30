Mobile Gaming Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Mobile Gaming Market Research Report 2018 Global Industry Size, Growth Factor, Future Trends, Share, And Key Country Analysis 2018″ is latest market research report on Mobile Gaming Industry Research Report, which provides comprehensive information on Global Mobile Gaming Market Research Report by Type (Action or Adventure, Casino, Sports & Role Playing, and Strategy and Brain), by Platform (Android, iOS, Windows), by Device (Personal Digital Assistance, Smartphones, Tablets) by Global Forecast till 2023

Mobile Gaming Market Highlights

The booming adoption rate of smartphones, tablets, and other smart personal digital assistants in developing nations like India, China, and others is one of the key drivers of the global mobile gaming market. The market is experiencing rising demand and growth due to the increasing accessibility offered by smart devices to gaming as well as other applications. Additionally, mobile games have improved the experience of wireless multi-player gaming due to the consistently developing internet services as well as emerging wireless technologies like Bluetooth, Wimax, Wi-Fi, and others.

The global Mobile Gaming Market is projected by Market Research Future (MRFR) to garner notable growth over the forecast period. Along with the above-mentioned factors, the market growth is also aided by emerging technologies like augmented reality and sensor technology. These technologies offer better gaming experience to the users coupled with realistic features, thereby increasing the demand for mobile gaming in general.

Get Free Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6313

Competitive Landscape

The global mobile gaming market hosts a number of key players who are bringing forward new innovations through their games and attracting users with distinct features and better gameplay options. Some of the leading players identified by MRFR in the report are Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Google (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Gameloft SE (France), Glu Mobile Inc. (US), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Electronic Arts Inc. (US), and MocoSpace (US). Some of the other key players that are making a name in the market are Machine Zone (US), Supercell (Finland), Rovio (Finland), NetEase (China), Niantic (US), King Digital Entertainment (US), Netmarble (South Korea), Playrix (Russia), Miniclip (Switzerland), Jam City (US), and others.

May 28th, 2019, Samsung has sealed an agreement to be the main partner of the DreamHack Mobile Series. As part of the deal, the multi-billion dollar company will be delivering official tournament smartphones as well as an expo booth for the manufacturers of the phone.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile gaming market segmentation is based upon three key dynamics, namely type, platform, and device.

By type, the market segments into strategy and brain-related games, action and adventure games, sports-centric games, casino and board games, role-playing games or RPGs, and others.

By device the market comprises tablets, PDAs, smartphones, and others.

By platform, the market divides into iOS, Windows, and Android.

Regional Analysis

The global gaming market is segmented into the following regions across the world: North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (RoW).

As per the market report published by MRFR, the global market for Mobile gaming is expected to grow at considerable place over the forecast period. Among the mentioned regions, North America holds the largest portion of the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forthcoming years. The growth of the market can be attributed to the early adoption of mobile gaming and the bombing popularity of smartphones in this region. For years, North America is considered across the world as a pioneer in technological inventions as well as innovations. This is due to the high investments that have been made in research and development activities for technologies like wireless, augmented reality, cloud, and virtual reality.

Following North America, Asia Pacific region stands tall as another significant market in the Global landscape. The regional market is expected to grow at a striking pace during the mentioned forecast period. This is due to the burgeoning adoption of tablets, smartphones, and other smart devices herein. This is especially true in developing economies like China, India, and South Korea, wherein the presence of a vast population base has led to an increasing demand for the same. Add to this, the fast paced digitalization as well as the growing adoption of cloud based services across these countries have massively enhanced game development and multi-player experience of individual gamers. This is, in turn, influencing a positive growth and expansion of the Asia Pacific regional market.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-gaming-market-6313

Intended Audience

Smartphone Companies

Gaming Companies

Application Developers

Mobile Game Developers

Organizations, Firms, Enterprises

Government Bodies and Departments

Management Universities

Smartphone, Tablets and other Manufacturers

Marketing Companies

Service Providers

Chanel Partners

Third-Party providers

Market Research and Consulting Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]