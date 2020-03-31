Mobile Esport Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

Summary

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, eSports, or competitive/professional gaming) are a form of competition using video games.[1] Most commonly, esports take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity.[2][3] By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional eSport subculture.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Esport status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Esport development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sony

EA

Tencent

Netmarble

DeNA

mixi

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real-time strategy (RTS

First-person shooter (FPS),

Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Esport are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

