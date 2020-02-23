MOBILE DEVICE MANAGEMENT (MDM) SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software market is increasing progressively due to increasing enhanced functionalities of multi-channel based marketing and customer experience management. Moreover, the increasing usage of analytics and mobility for customer communication management, Customer Communication Management market has started growing significantly.
The major factor driving the adoption of Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software is the companies need to improve customer experience and to retain more customers through a differentiated, highly personalized customer service program. Another driving factor is to Identify and respond to market opportunities through increased agility and standardization across all customer communications.
In 2017, the global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe Systems
Cincom Systems
Doxee S.P.A.
Dell
Newgen Software
OpenText
Oracle
Pitney Bowes
Xerox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail & Consumer goods
Healthcare
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size
2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ManageEngine
12.1.1 ManageEngine Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.1.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ManageEngine Recent Development
12.2 Vmware
12.2.1 Vmware Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Vmware Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Vmware Recent Development
12.3 SOTI
12.3.1 SOTI Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.3.4 SOTI Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SOTI Recent Development
12.4 Citrix
12.4.1 Citrix Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Citrix Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Citrix Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 AppTec360
12.7.1 AppTec360 Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.7.4 AppTec360 Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AppTec360 Recent Development
12.8 Baramundi
12.8.1 Baramundi Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Baramundi Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Baramundi Recent Development
12.9 Cisco
12.9.1 Cisco Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Cisco Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.10 Miradore
12.10.1 Miradore Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Introduction
12.10.4 Miradore Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Miradore Recent Development
12.11 Jamf Now
12.12 SimplySecure
12.13 BlackBerry
12.14 KACE
12.15 Meraki Systems
12.16 Hexnode
Continued….
