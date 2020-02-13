Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market Expected to Reach US$ 18,304.6 Bn by 2026 | High demand in Android based OS mobiles

According to a new market report titled Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026, published by Transparency Market Research, the global mobile data protection solutions and services market is expected to reach US$ 18,304.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2018 to 2026.

According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America is anticipated to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 25.5% during the forecast period. Technical advancements, increased digitization, increasing number of mobile users, and presence of a large number of mobile data protection solutions and services providers are anticipated to drive the mobile data protection solutions and services market in North America.

Rising Significance of BFSI Industry and Technological Advancement across the World Driving the Global Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market

Increase in the adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations and IT modernization is expected to boost the mobile data protection solutions and services market. Moreover, increase in number of mobile users due to its multiple functionalities is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future. Companies and individual users are increasingly adopting mobile data protection solutions and services to reduce severe threat of data loss. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Both North America and Europe are mature regions of the mobile data protection solutions and services market, due to high awareness about these solutions and services among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of IT solutions across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for mobile data protection solutions and service providers in the near future.

Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market: Scope of the Report

Based on platform, the global mobile data protection solutions and services market has been segmented into Windows, Android, iOS, Mac OS, Blackberry, and Linux. The Android segment held significant market share and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period in terms of revenue. Demand for mobile data protection solutions and services is highest in Android based OS mobile devices, followed by iOS and Mac OS segments. However, the iOS segment is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period due to the rapid increase in demand for Apple devices including the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, and iPad 2 among users. The report includes analysis of the mobile data protection solutions and services market by region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

By deployment, on-premise based segment occupied major market share in 2017 due to its cost effectiveness, while the cloud based segment is likely to expand significantly over the forecast period. The public cloud sub-segment accounted for a prominent share of the cloud segment in 2017 due to growing availability of mobile data protection solutions and services application on various portable devices, which are mostly governed by public clouds, and is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of enterprise size, large enterprises held major share in terms of usage, while small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to expand at a robust pace over the forecast period mainly in developing regions.

By industry vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), education, healthcare, retail, government, IT & telecom, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Others segment includes hospitality, aerospace & defense, travel and transport sector. Growing demand for data backup and recovery, and data storage services from the BFSI sector, IT and telecom sector, media & entertainment sector, government and healthcare sector etc., is anticipated to drive growth of the global mobile data protection solutions and services market in the coming years. Based on industry vertical, BFSI sector is a prominent user of mobile data protection solutions and services. This segment accounted for major market share in 2017 and is expected to hold its leading position over the forecast period. However, the market in the healthcare sector is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future.

North America held a prominent share of the mobile data protection solutions and services market in 2017.The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. In 2017, the U.S. held a significant share in terms of revenue of the mobile data protection solutions and services market in North America, followed by Canada. However, the market in Asia Pacific and South America is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the coming years.

Global Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile data protection solutions and services market. Profiles of market players provide details on company business overview, broad financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the mobile data protection solutions and services market profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and McAfee LLC among others.