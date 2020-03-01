Mobile Construction Cranes Extracts Market, 2018-2028 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Manufacturers in the mobile construction cranes market are investing in the research and development activities to develop robot cranes and introduce new technology. Adoption of new technology is enabling mobile construction cranes to be energy efficient, and compact. However, mobile construction cranes market worldwide is facing challenges due to the skilled labor shortage and increased cost of labor.

The mobile construction cranes market is anticipated to witness a slow growth. The latest report by Fact.MR expects the mobile construction cranes market to surpass US$ 9,000 million revenue by the end of 2018. Growth in the renewable energy projects to meet the ever-increasing demand for power supply is also one of the factors driving demand in the mobile construction cranes market.

All Terrain Crane to Witness a Significant Growth in Mobile Construction Cranes Market

The demand for all terrain crane, a type of mobile construction cranes is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2028. Ability to operate in all types of weather conditions and terrain, superior off-road mobility, capacity to lift high loads, and ability to move quickly on public roads are some of the benefits driving demand for all terrain cranes in the mobile construction cranes market.

Growth in the number of cement plants and shipbuilding/repair is accelerating the demand for all terrain crane in the mobile construction cranes market. Significant growth in construction and retrofit market in emerging economies are also resulting in the rising demand for all terrain cranes and other mobile construction cranes. Meanwhile, Europe is witnessing increasing up-gradation and repair of both existing infrastructure and power grids. Hence, the demand for all terrain crane in the mobile construction cranes market is likely to increase in the region.

“Sales of all terrain cranes across various industries is estimated to increase in the coming years. Crawler cranes, a type of mobile construction cranes are also likely to witness a huge demand in the construction sector. Meanwhile, market valuation for all terrain crane is estimated to reach more than US$ 3,000 million revenue by 2018 end, accounting for maximum revenue share in terms of product in the mobile construction cranes market”, – Lead Analyst, Fact.MR.

However, high initial investment along with high maintenance cost of all terrain cranes may hamper the growth of the product in the mobile construction cranes market across various regions.

Construction Sector to Dominate the Mobile Construction Cranes Market

The demand for mobile construction cranes is anticipated to grow at a significant phase throughout the forecast period, 2018-2028. Rise in infrastructure development with the need for high lifting capacity application for construction involving great height is driving the growth for mobile construction cranes in the construction industry.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the construction industry, with growth opportunities for mobile construction cranes manufacturers in India, China, and Japan. Hence, momentum in the infrastructure sector in the region is likely to result in the sluggish performance of the mobile construction cranes market. Moreover, a rise in the road, railway, and metro projects are providing good demand for mobile construction cranes.

Heavy investment in new construction projects is expected in Southeast Asia, notably in Malaysia, Philippines, and Indonesia. Expansion in the construction industry in the region is expected to fuel the demand in the mobile construction cranes market.

According to a new report by Fact.MR, the construction sector is likely to witness the substantial growth during 2018-2028 in the mobile construction cranes market. Moreover, the construction sector is expected to account for the highest revenue share bringing in more than US$ 5,000 million by the end of 2018 in the mobile construction cranes market.

Meanwhile, the government in the Middle East is investing heavily in the development of transportation, ports and building infrastructure. As a result, the enormous demand for heavy lifting equipment such as mobile construction cranes and special transport services is expected in the region.

Mobile construction cranes with less than 100 tons capacity are likely to witness highest sales throughout the forecast period. Low price, less fuel consumption, and convenient in assembling and carrying loads are some of the benefits of mobile construction cranes with less than 100 tons capacity.

The overall outlook of the mobile construction cranes market is likely to remain optimistic, with global demand for mobile construction cranes expanding at 3.5% CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Table of Contents Covered in the report are:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Opportunity Assessment

1.3. Wheel of Fortune

1.4. Mega Trends

1.5. Fact.MR Analysis

2. Market Introduction

2.1. What Market Participants are saying?

2.2. Global Construction Industry Growth

2.3. Key Growth Priorities in Global Construction Equipment Industry

3. Scope of the Report

3.1. Introduction & Definition

3.2. Market Taxonomy

4. Associated Industry Assessment

4.1. Global Construction Equipment Industry Overview

4.1.1. Global Construction Equipment Industry Analysis (US$ Mn and Units) and Forecast, 2013-2028

4.1.2. Global Construction Equipment Industry Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2018 & 2028

4.1.3. Global Construction Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Product Type, 2018 & 2028

4.1.3.1. Wheeled Loaders

4.1.3.2. Crawler Excavators

4.1.3.3. Backhoe Loaders

4.1.3.4. Mini Excavators

4.1.3.5. Mobile Cranes

4.1.3.6. Other Product Types

4.1.5. List of Top Countries in Construction Equipment Industry, 2017

4.1.6. Unique Characteristics in Construction Equipment Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Global Mobile Construction Cranes Market Key Drivers

5.2. Global Mobile Construction Cranes Market Key Restraints

5.3. Global Mobile Construction Cranes Market Key Opportunities

5.4. Global Mobile Construction Cranes Market Key Trends

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Product Life Cycle

5.7. Technology Roadmap

And Continue…