Mobile Business Intelligence Market: Landscape & Growth Prospect 2018-2025| Key Players: SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Microstrategy, SAS Institute

Mobile business intelligence refers to deployment of business data on to mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets etc. Many key benefits of Mobile Business intelligence including increased competitive advantage, customer satisfaction, improved ROI and workforce productivity. Mobile business intelligence tools enable the mobile users to get business insights by analyzing data with the help of applications for mobile and smart devices.
Over the last few years, the use of Mobile business intelligence tools to make business decisions has been making its way to the forefront, with organizations of all sizes gaining insights from past data with the help of Mobile business intelligence tools. Mobile business intelligence market is one of the greatly increasing market due to increase in use of smartphones, tablet PCs and other mobile devices at work place. Moreover, many organizations are looking to leverage the ability to receive and disseminate reporting and analytics from mobile devices in order to stay informed, make timely decisions and boost productivity.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP SE
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Microstrategy
SAS Institute
Tableau Software
Information Builders
Tibco Software
Yellowfin International
Qlik Technologies
Zoho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare and Pharma
Automotive
Consumer Packaged Goods
Retail
Energy
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
