Mobile BI Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – IBM, Corporation, SAP, Microsoft , Oracle, MicroStrategy and Forecast to 2023

Global Mobile BI Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile BI Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 131 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

The mobile BI market is growing rapidly because of the transition from traditional BI techniques to advanced BI and analytics techniques.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile BI market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile BI market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue-generating region for the mobile BI vendors for the next five years.

The global Mobile BI market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile BI.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM Corporation

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

MicroStrategy

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Information Builders

TIBCO Software

Yellowfin International

Qlik Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Medical

Retail

Media

Government

Communication

Public Utilities

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Mobile BI Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile BI

1.2 Classification of Mobile BI by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile BI Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile BI Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Global Mobile BI Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile BI Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Media

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Communication

1.3.8 Public Utilities

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Mobile BI Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile BI Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile BI Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile BI Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile BI Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile BI Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile BI Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile BI (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Corporation Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 SAP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SAP Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Oracle

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oracle Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MicroStrategy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MicroStrategy Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 SAS Institute

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SAS Institute Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Tableau Software

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Tableau Software Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Information Builders

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Mobile BI Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Information Builders Mobile BI Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

