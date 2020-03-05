MOBILE BANKING SOFTWARE SOLUTION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Mobile Banking Software Solution Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Mobile Banking Software Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Banking Software Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile banking software solutions allow the banking institutions to build customized mobile banking applications according to the requirement. Mobile banking software serves as a self-service banking platforms. Mobile banking software enables customers to do financial transactions and manage their financials by accessing their bank account through mobiles or tablets. By using mobile banking software banking institutions, credit unions, and financial institutions can send targeted push messages to the customers.

Increased usage of smartphones and tablets are driving the mobile banking software solutions market. Mobile banking software solutions allow the customers to access their accounts from any remote locations. Mobile banking software solutions allow the organizations to develop native or hybrid applications according to the convenience. Mobile banking software solutions, when deployed through the cloud, reduces the cost associated with in-house infrastructure.

North America and Europe Mobile banking software solution market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Mobile banking software solution market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Mobile banking software solution market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Mobile Banking Software Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CR2

SAB Group

Fiserv

Temenos Group

Infosys

Neptune Software Group

Apex Banking Software

Capital Banking Solutions

EBANQ Holdings

Dais Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking Institutions

Credit Unions

Financial Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Banking Software Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Banking Software Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

