Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2022

Overview of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market: Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

iOS

Others

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data and application integration

Identity and access management

Usage analytics

Support and maintenance Service

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The content of the study subjects of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) product scope, market overview, Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) product scope, market overview, Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2 , to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) in 2017 and 2018.

, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3 , the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

, the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

, the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

to segment the sales by type and application, with sales Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12 , Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

, Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

