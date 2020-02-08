Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey. They respectively with global production market share as 2.43%, 2.37% and 2.35% in 2016.

The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

In 2018, the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size was 7160 million US$ and it is expected to reach 124800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 42.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

iOS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

