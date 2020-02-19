MOBILE BACKEND AS A SERVICE (BAAS) 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, STATUS, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).
North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.
Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey. They respectively with global production market share as 2.43%, 2.37% and 2.35% in 2016.
The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.
In 2018, the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size was 7160 million US$ and it is expected to reach 124800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 42.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Kony
Kinvey
Anypresence
Appcelerator
Built.Io
KII Corporation
Cloudmine
Parse
Feedhenry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Android
iOS
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Data and Application Integration
Identity and Access Management
Usage Analytics
Support and Maintenance Service
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Android
1.4.3 iOS
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Data and Application Integration
1.5.3 Identity and Access Management
1.5.4 Usage Analytics
1.5.5 Support and Maintenance Service
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size
2.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft Corporation
12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Kony
12.4.1 Kony Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Kony Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Kony Recent Development
12.5 Kinvey
12.5.1 Kinvey Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Kinvey Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Kinvey Recent Development
12.6 Anypresence
12.6.1 Anypresence Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Anypresence Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Anypresence Recent Development
12.7 Appcelerator
12.7.1 Appcelerator Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Appcelerator Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Appcelerator Recent Development
Continued…….
