Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Decline in prices of hardware components, increasing demand for smartphones and tablets and increase in the demand for AR apps in the E-Commerce sector are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to pew research centre, in 2014 about a quarter of individuals in developing countries owns a smartphone and by 2017 that share has risen to 42%, among advanced economies 72% of total individuals owns a smartphone. Thus, growing smartphone ownership rate across the globe is expected to drive the market growth.
The report on global Mobile Augmented Reality market includes Component, Application and Vertical segments. Component segment is further segmented into Hardware Component and Software Component. Application segment is further divided into Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)/Handheld Game Consoles, Smart Glasses and Wearables and vertical segment is categorized into Consumer Vertical, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Commercial and Industrial. The commercial vertical holds the largest share of the mobile augmented reality market, followed by the consumer vertical.
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Mobile Augmented Reality market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as Increasing urbanization, economic developments, high demand for tablets and smartphones are driving the growth of Asia Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality market.
The leading market players mainly include-
Google Inc.
Qualcomm Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Blippar.Com Ltd.
Daqri Llc
Wikitude GmbH
Metaio GmbH
Catchoom Technologies
Atheer Inc.
Aurasma
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware Component
3d Camera
Sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Proximity Sensor
Semiconductor Component
Controller/Processor
Integrated Circuit
Display
Software Component
By Application:
Smartphones
Tablets
Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)/Handheld Game Consoles
Smart Glasses and Wearables
By Vertical:
Consumer Vertical
Gaming
Sports and Entertainment
Aerospace & Defense
Medical
Commercial
Tourism and Sightseeing
E-Learning
E-Commerce and Marketing
Industrial
Enterprise Solutions
Architecture and Building Design (BIM)
Geospatial Mining
Automotive
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
