Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Growing Trends, Demand and Business Outlook 2018 To 2022

Market Highlights

Today everybody uses a smartphone, and the apps for Android or iOS that we use frequently are a part of our daily lives. Different businesses develop apps to connect with potential customers. Before an app goes live on the app store, the developer needs to make sure that the app is working fine. For this, all important features of the app are tested. Therefore, today many freelance app developers and mobile app development services offer testing solutions. The growth of mobile application market is resulting in the growth of mobile application testing solution market.

Key factors that facilitate the mobile application testing market are the adoption of new technologies, changing lifestyle, increasing demand for smartphones and tablets, and rise in per capita income. Market Research Future (MRFR) has prepared a report on the mobile application testing solution market that projects the market growth at 21% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2016-2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market structure. It also provides insights into factors affecting the market growth and analyzes global mobile application testing solution market by Porter’s five-force analysis. The country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and the future prospective market has been featured in this report, along with competitive developments such as acquisitions, joint ventures, mergers, new product developments, and research and developments (R&D) in the global mobile application testing solutions.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2755

Major Key players

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Cognizant Technology Solution Corp (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Capgemini (France)

Infostretch Corporation (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The global mobile application testing solution market has been segmented into the application, end-users, type, platform, and region. By types, the market segmented into automated testing and manual testing. Platforms have been sub-segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows. By end-users, sub-segmentation draws a line between corporate and residential. Corporate end-users are organizations who pay for and use mobile applications for their business purposes. Residential end-users are individuals who download apps from app stores and use them for their personal purposes.

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation of global mobile application testing solutions market covers North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these regions, North-America accounts for the largest market share due to factors such as changing lifestyle, increasing adoption of new mobile solutions and increasing consumer preference for smartphones. However, the mobile application testing solutions market is expected to grow in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period majorly due to rapid technological advancements and with Asian countries becoming hub of manufacturing operations for companies around the world. In Europe, the biggest market for mobile application testing solutions is Romania due to various mobile development projects and companies outsourcing their testing operations to Romania.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-application-testing-solution-market-2755