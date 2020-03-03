Mobile Application Management Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

Global Mobile Application Management Industry

We defines a mobile application management (MAM) tool as an on-premises or SaaS tool specifically designed for the license management, distribution, securing and life cycle management of apps for mobile device platforms. Thus, MAM tools provide integration with public app store payment and licensing mechanisms (such as Apple’s Volume Purchase Program [VPP]), an enterprise app store, and the ability to set policies related to security, usage and ongoing management for apps or groups of apps. At minimum, a MAM product supports native and HTML 5 apps. Many also support a variety of popular hybrid app architectures, which may be highly desirable based on a particular client’s needs.

In 2018, the global Mobile Application Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Application Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Application Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix

IBM

Apperian (Arxan)

BlackBerry

Pulse Secure

Progress

Microsoft

Sophos

Appaloosa

Mobilelron

Mocana

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

iOS

Android

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Application Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Application Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Application Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Application Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 iOS

1.5.3 Android

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Application Management Market Size

2.2 Mobile Application Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Application Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Application Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Application Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Application Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Application Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Application Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Application Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Application Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Mobile Application Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Application Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Mobile Application Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Application Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Application Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Mobile Application Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Application Management Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Mobile Application Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Application Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Application Management Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Citrix

12.1.1 Citrix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.1.4 Citrix Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Citrix Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Apperian (Arxan)

12.3.1 Apperian (Arxan) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.3.4 Apperian (Arxan) Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Apperian (Arxan) Recent Development

12.4 BlackBerry

12.4.1 BlackBerry Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.4.4 BlackBerry Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BlackBerry Recent Development

12.5 Pulse Secure

12.5.1 Pulse Secure Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.5.4 Pulse Secure Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Pulse Secure Recent Development

12.6 Progress

12.6.1 Progress Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.6.4 Progress Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Progress Recent Development

12.7 Microsoft

12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.8 Sophos

12.8.1 Sophos Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.8.4 Sophos Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Sophos Recent Development

12.9 Appaloosa

12.9.1 Appaloosa Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.9.4 Appaloosa Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Appaloosa Recent Development

12.10 Mobilelron

12.10.1 Mobilelron Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Application Management Introduction

12.10.4 Mobilelron Revenue in Mobile Application Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Mobilelron Recent Development

12.11 Mocana

Continued….

