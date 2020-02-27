Mobile Application Management Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The mobile application management (MAM) tool as an on-premises or SaaS tool specifically designed for the license management, distribution, securing and life cycle management of apps for mobile device platforms. Thus, MAM tools provide integration with public app store payment and licensing mechanisms (such as Apple’s Volume Purchase Program [VPP]), an enterprise app store, and the ability to set policies related to security, usage and ongoing management for apps or groups of apps. At minimum, a MAM product supports native and HTML 5 apps. Many also support a variety of popular hybrid app architectures, which may be highly desirable based on a particular client’s needs.

Scope of the Report:

The global Mobile Application Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Application Management.

This report studies the Mobile Application Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Application Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Citrix

IBM

Apperian (Arxan)

BlackBerry

Pulse Secure

Progress

Microsoft

Sophos

Appaloosa

Mobilelron

Mocana

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

iOS

Android

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Mobile Application Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Application Management

1.2 Classification of Mobile Application Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Application Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Application Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Mobile Application Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Application Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 iOS

1.3.3 Android

1.4 Global Mobile Application Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Application Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Application Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Application Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Application Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Application Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Application Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Application Management (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Citrix

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Application Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Citrix Mobile Application Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Application Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Mobile Application Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Apperian (Arxan)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Application Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Apperian (Arxan) Mobile Application Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 BlackBerry

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Application Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BlackBerry Mobile Application Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Pulse Secure

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Application Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pulse Secure Mobile Application Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Progress

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Application Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Progress Mobile Application Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Microsoft

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mobile Application Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Microsoft Mobile Application Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

