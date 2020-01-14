MOBILE APP DEVELOPMENT PLATFORMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Vendors in the mobile application development platform market offer tools, technologies, components and services that together constitute the critical elements of a platform. These products enable an enterprise to design, develop, deploy, distribute and manage a portfolio of mobile applications running on a range of devices and addressing the requirements of diverse use cases. Buyers in this market are looking to address the challenge of building and delivering a sizable portfolio of mobile apps for customers, partners and employees.

In 2018, the global Mobile App Development Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile App Development Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile App Development Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OutSy stems

Microsoft

Salesforce

Progress

SAP

Mendix

Kony

IBM

Oracle

Alpha Software

MobileFrame

DSI

GeneXus

Red Hat

i-exceed

Pegasystems

ApiOmat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile App Development Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile App Development Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Financial

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size

2.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile App Development Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile App Development Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile App Development Platforms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile App Development Platforms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Mobile App Development Platforms Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile App Development Platforms Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 OutSy stems

12.1.1 OutSy stems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 OutSy stems Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 OutSy stems Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Salesforce

12.3.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.4 Progress

12.4.1 Progress Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Progress Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Progress Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Mendix

12.6.1 Mendix Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 Mendix Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Mendix Recent Development

12.7 Kony

12.7.1 Kony Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 Kony Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Kony Recent Development

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 IBM Recent Development

12.9 Oracle

12.9.1 Oracle Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.10 Alpha Software

12.10.1 Alpha Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile App Development Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 Alpha Software Revenue in Mobile App Development Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Alpha Software Recent Development

12.11 MobileFrame

12.12 DSI

12.13 GeneXus

12.14 Red Hat

12.15 i-exceed

12.16 Pegasystems

12.17 ApiOmat

Continued….

