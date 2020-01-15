Mobile App Development Platforms Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Global Mobile App Development Platforms Market

Vendors in the mobile application development platform market offer tools, technologies, components and services that together constitute the critical elements of a platform. These products enable an enterprise to design, develop, deploy, distribute and manage a portfolio of mobile applications running on a range of devices and addressing the requirements of diverse use cases. Buyers in this market are looking to address the challenge of building and delivering a sizable portfolio of mobile apps for customers, partners and employees.

Scope of the Report:

The global Mobile App Development Platforms market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Mobile App Development Platforms market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile App Development Platforms market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

OutSy stems

Microsoft

Salesforce

Progress

SAP

Mendix

Kony

IBM

Oracle

Alpha Software

MobileFrame

DSI

GeneXus

Red Hat

i-exceed

Pegasystems

ApiOmat

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others



