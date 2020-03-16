The mobile anti-malware market is concerned with the prevention, detection, and mitigation of sophisticated threats such as zero-day vulnerabililties and other advanced threats.
The main drivers of the mobile anti-malware market include a rise in the number of sophasticated malware attacks on the smartphones and increased BYOD adoption among the organizations.
In 2018, the global Mobile Anti-Malware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Anti-Malware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Anti-Malware development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Sophos
Mcafee
Avast Software
Avg Technologies
Malwarebytes
Bitdefender
Lookout
Kaspersky Lab
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4066661-global-mobile-anti-malware-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Android OS
Apple OS
Window OS
Blackberry OS
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Medical
Retail
Media
Government
Communication
Public Utilities
Other
http://heraldkeeper.com/news/mobile-anti-malware-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-analysis-of-top-key-player-and-forecast-to-2025-391540.html
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Android OS
1.4.3 Apple OS
1.4.4 Window OS
1.4.5 Blackberry OS
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Services
1.5.3 Medical
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Media
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Communication
1.5.8 Public Utilities
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size
2.2 Mobile Anti-Malware Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Anti-Malware Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Anti-Malware Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Anti-Malware Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Anti-Malware Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Anti-Malware Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Anti-Malware Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Mobile Anti-Malware Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Mobile Anti-Malware Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size by Application
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4066661-global-mobile-anti-malware-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)