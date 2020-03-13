Mobile Analytics 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 20.36% and Forecast to 2021

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global mobile analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 20.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Mobile analytics aims at analyzing the mobile website traffic and mobile apps, which are similar to traditional analytics. It involves the use of data collected from visitors accessing a website or an app using their mobile devices. Mobile analytics help determine the best mobile marketing campaigns for a business and also the aspects of the websites and apps that are most suitable for handling mobile traffic. This analysis includes mobile search marketing, mobile advertising, desktop promotion, and text campaigns of mobile sites and services.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile analytics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Mobile Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Adobe Systems

• Amazon Web Services

• Google

• IBM

• Microsoft

Other prominent vendors

• Adjust

• Amplitude

• Appsee

• CA Technologies

• Flurry (Yahoo!)

• Localytics

• Segment

• Upsight

• Webtrends

Market driver

• Emergence of big data

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled analytics professionals

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing focus on BI

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

Segmentation by platform

Comparison by platform

iOS – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Android – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Windows – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by platform

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

BFSI – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Retail – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Continued……

