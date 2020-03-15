Mobile Advertising Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Mobile advertising is the communication of products or services to mobile device and smartphone consumers. The mobile advertising spectrum ranges from short message service (SMS) text to interactive advertisements. Mobile advertising targets users according to specified demographics. Mobile networks identify related mobile profiles and preferences and displays corresponding advertisements when consumers download and uses data services like games, applications (apps) or ring tones. Mobile Advertising Software Marketalso works hand in hand with mobile marketing, which uses personal data collected and technology such as location services to personalize ads based on user preference, habits, or location.

In 2018, the global Mobile Advertising Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Advertising Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Advertising Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Marin Software

DoubleClick

Sizmek

Kenshoo

Choozle

MediaMath

AdRoll

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Commercial

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Advertising Software Market Size

2.2 Mobile Advertising Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Advertising Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Advertising Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Marin Software

12.1.1 Marin Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Advertising Software Introduction

12.1.4 Marin Software Revenue in Mobile Advertising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Marin Software Recent Development

12.2 DoubleClick

12.2.1 DoubleClick Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Advertising Software Introduction

12.2.4 DoubleClick Revenue in Mobile Advertising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DoubleClick Recent Development

12.3 Sizmek

12.3.1 Sizmek Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Advertising Software Introduction

12.3.4 Sizmek Revenue in Mobile Advertising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sizmek Recent Development

12.4 Kenshoo

12.4.1 Kenshoo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Advertising Software Introduction

12.4.4 Kenshoo Revenue in Mobile Advertising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Kenshoo Recent Development

12.5 Choozle

12.5.1 Choozle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Advertising Software Introduction

12.5.4 Choozle Revenue in Mobile Advertising Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Choozle Recent Development

Continued…….

