Mobile Advertising Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2019-2023

Market Highlights:

Mobile advertising refers to an advertising platform using which businesses can showcase advertisements to their customers on a smartphone or other personal devices. The use of mobile advertising is highly tempting to advertisers since the consumer can be shown the advertisement at any given time. For example, a consumer may watch television or listen to the radio only at a particular time. However, people always have their smartphones or other personal gadgets with them at all times; meaning that they can be targeted with advertisements at any point in time. Further, technological advancements have allowed the integration of advertising with augmented reality for creating a marketing campaign. The increasing use of guerilla techniques in mobile and other personal smart gadgets is anticipated to drive the mobile advertising market significantly.

The global mobile advertising market is anticipated to garner an impressive CAGR of 14% during the assessment period. Factors owing to such market growth include rising demand for smart devices across the globe, increased adoption of IoT, and a rise in network connectivity. With advanced technologies in the latest smartphones, it is easier for various mobile applications to advertise their products or services to a broader demographic, propelling market growth for mobile advertising platforms. Emerging economies are projected to witness proliferated growth in the adoption of advanced smartphones, creating significant growth opportunities for the mobile advertising market. Moreover, the invention of technologies such as secure payment gateways and quick response codes has also enabled made the e-commerce industry to flourish, in turn, pushing the mobile advertising market.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4012

Major Key Players:

Applovin Corporation (U.S.),

Avazu Inc. (China),

Chartboost Inc. (Netherland),

Facebook Inc. (U.S.),

Flurry Inc. (U.K.),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Inmobi Pte. Ltd. (Singapore),

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (Israel),

Millennial Media Inc. (U.S.),

Smaato Inc. (U.S.),

According to MRFR, The Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 169 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry Update

March 2019: Affle acquired Shoffr, a Singapore based Online to Offline (O2O) platform that helps organizations with the conversion of online customer engagements into store walk-ins. Affle is a consumer intelligence platform that enables consumer engagement, acquisitions and transactions with the help of mobile advertising.

Regional Analysis:

The global mobile advertising market is segmented into the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to garner the highest CAGR during the assessment period of 2016 to 2023. Presence of a massive consumer populace and increased disposable incomes are expected to drive the mobile advertising market in the region. Further, rapid urbanization has led to the adoption of the latest technologies in organizations from different industrial sectors, pushing the mobile advertising market in the Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to be a leading market for mobile advertising platforms due to a surge of investments in advertising and the contribution of developed countries in building network connectivity, a growing number of mobile users, the rise in the usage of 3G and 4G networks, and increasing adoption of mobile advertising among many organizations. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are likely to witness propelled growth due to the presence of a large population of smartphone users in the region, the availability of strong network capabilities, and the rising popularity of the use of mobile advertising in the region.

Segmentation:

Market Research Future has segmented the global mobile advertising market based on advertising type, organization size, and vertical in its latest report. By advertising type, the mobile advertising market is segmented into multimedia messaging service (MMS), short message service (SMS), peer-to-peer messaging (P2P), video advertising, display advertising, in-game advertising, mobile digital coupons, and in-app advertising. By organization size, the mobile advertising market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. Based on vertical, the mobile advertising market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, energy, power & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & automobile, travel, supply chain & logistics, and education & government.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Advertising Companies

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-advertising-market-4012

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Mobile Advertising Market, By Advertising Type

Table 2 Mobile Advertising Market, By Organization Size

Table 3 Mobile Advertising Market, By Vertical

Table 4 Mobile Advertising Market, By Region

Table 5 North America Mobile Advertising Market, By Advertising Type

Table 6 North America Mobile Advertising Market, By Organization Size

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 MOBILE ADVERTISING MARKET: BY ADVERTISING TYPE (%)

FIGURE 3 MOBILE ADVERTISING MARKET: BY ORGANIZATION SIZE (%)

FIGURE 4 MOBILE ADVERTISING MARKET: BY VERTICAL (%)

FIGURE 5 MOBILE ADVERTISING MARKET: BY REGION (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]