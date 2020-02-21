Mobile A/B Testing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Executive Summary

This report studies the Mobile A/B Testing market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Mobile A/B Testing market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Mobile A/B Testing market is valued at 106 million USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 304 million USD by the end of 202, growing at a CAGR of 23.53% between 2019 and 2024. United States will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in United States, with about 72.27% market share in 2019.

The major players in global market include

Optimizely

VWO

Adobe Target

Maxymiser

Unbounce

Mixpanel

Leanplum

Taplytics

Apptimize

Azetone

APPADHOC

