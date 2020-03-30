Mobile 3D Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2021

Mobile 3D Market by Type (3D -Enables Smart Phones, 3D -Enabled Tablets, 3D -Enabled Notebooks and Others) for 3D Mobile Gaming, 3D Mobile Advertisements and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

Mobile 3D market report includes detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. It also includes an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the mobile 3D market to understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study involves market attractiveness analysis, and application and product segments are benchmarked on the basis of their growth rate, market size, and general attractiveness.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for mobile 3D market based on individual applications in all the regions and countries. This report offers the thoughtful view on the mobile 3D market by segmenting the market on the basis of applications and types. All the application segments have been analyzed on the basis of present and future trends and the market is analyzed from 2015 to 2021. Major application segments included in this study include 3D mobile gaming, 3D mobile advertising and others.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major players in the mobile 3D market include Nvidia Corporation, Imagination Technologies, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, 3M Movidius, NTT Docomo, , Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Amobee Inc., MasterImage 3G, Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and YUVsoft.

This report segments the global mobile 3D market as follows:

Global mobile 3D Market: Type Segment Analysis

3D -Enables Smart Phones

3D -Enabled Tablets

3D -Enabled Notebooks

Others

Global mobile 3D Market: Application Segment Analysis

3D -Mobile Gaming

3D -Mobile Advertisements

3D -Mobile Projections

Others

Global mobile 3D Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description and scope

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Research methodology

1.3.1 Market research process

1.3.2 Market research methodology

Chapter 6 Global Mobile 3D Market – Application Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Mobile 3D Market Application Segment Overview

6.1.1 Global Mobile 3D market revenue share, by application, 2015 and 2021

6.2 3D-mobile Gaming

6.2.1 Global Mobile 3D market for 3D-mobile gaming, 2015 2021 (Million Units)

6.3 3D-Mobile Advertisements

6.3.1 Global Mobile 3D market for 3D-mobile adverttisement, 2015 2021 (Million Units)

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Global Mobile 3D market for other applications, 2015 2021 (Million Units)

Chapter 8 Company Profile

8.1 3M

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product Portfolio

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.1.4 Recent Developments

8.2 Hitachi

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Product Portfolio

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.2.4 Recent Developments

8.3 Invidia

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financials

8.3.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.4 Business Strategy

8.3.5 Recent Developments

8.4 Imagination Technologies

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financials

8.4.3 Product Portfolio

8.4.4 Business Strategy

8.4.5 Recent Developments

8.5 Movidius

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.5.4 Recent Developments

8.6 NTT Docomo

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Product Portfolio

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.6.4 Recent Developments

8.7 Intel Corporation

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Product Portfolio

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.8 Samsung Elctronics

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Product Portfolio

8.8.3 Business Strategy

Continued…………………….

